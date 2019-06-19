Lillian H. Henning



Lillian H. Henning, age 95, died June 16, 2019, at Genacross Wolf Creek. Mrs. Henning was born March 2, 1924, in Willard, Ohio, to Ernest and Helene (Villemain) Smith. She was a Toledoan since 1929 and an active member of Glenwood Lutheran Church for 72 years. She served the church as president and circle leader of the Church Women, Directress of the Altar Guild, Sunday School teacher and was the first woman president of the church council. Lillian was also employed by the church for 9 years as its parish secretary.



She belonged to the Samagama Club of Presidents and was a volunteer in the GIVE program for the Toledo Public Schools.



Mrs. Henning was the wife of the late Alvin M. Henning, who preceded her in death on June 3, 1992.



Surviving is her daughter, Julia Ann Roehl; grandsons, Nathan J. (Lani) Roehl, Noah A. Roehl and Jacob R. Roehl; great grandchildren, Paul, Malia, Elijah and Lily; and sister, Madeline Smith.



Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) Friday from 4- 8 p.m.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., with Pastor Christopher Hanley officiating. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



The family suggests memorial tributes to Glenwood Lutheran Church or Promedica Hospice.



Special thanks to Nancy, her Hospice nurse and to all the staff of Genacrsoss Wolf Creek who cared for her: Stephanie, Latoya, Kathy and to Kelly-Hospice social worker, she says "Thanks for the shrimp and the birthday T-Shirt"



