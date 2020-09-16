1/1
Lillian Heffner
Lillian Heffner

Lillian Heffner of Swanton, OH, passed away Monday morning, August 24, 2020. She was 99 years of age. She was preceded in death by her mother, Signe Israelsson Ferguson; her father, Wm Akin Ferguson; two brothers, Arthur and Lester and her husband, Henry Heffner III.

She is survived by her three children, Suzanne Heffner Hackenbruch, Henry (Rickye) Heffner IV, and James (Karen) Heffner; grandchildren, Robin Hackenbruch, Michelle (Brian) Kelly, Henry Heffner V, Peter (Cathy) Heffner, Christopher (Serena) Heffner and Jennifer Heffner; and nine great grandchildren.

She graduated from Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois and was working as a secretary when she married her husband. When her children were old enough to look after themselves, she went back to work in 1956 at the Cleveland Law firm of Benesch, Friedlander Mendelssohn, Copeland and Gnau as a secretary, later becoming a paralegal. When she retired 27 years later, she was presented with a plaque that read "With gratitude and appreciation, we say farewell to a valued employee. A lady of class and distinction, who has demonstrated loyalty, competency and efficiency to this firm. You have earned your retirement, but we are going to miss you." These traits characterized her life.

While living in the Cleveland area, she was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ohio, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She loved horseback riding, and practicing dressage.

Lillian and her husband retired in 1979 to the Glasgow/Scottsville area of South Central Kentucky known as Capital Hill. They moved in 1995 to Swanton to be close to their son, Henry and his wife.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Condolences can be shared with her family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
SEP
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
