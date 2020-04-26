Lillian "Lil" J. Fazenbaker Lillian J. Fazenbaker, age 93, passed away April 24, 2020 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Tiffin, OH. She was born February 21, 1927 in Toledo to Stephen and Viola (Kozlowska) Falk. Lil married Karl Fazenbaker on February 14, 1945. She was employed with the Cornish Containers, Maumee OH as Vice President for more than 25 + years. Lil enjoyed camping, taking day trips with her friends and spending winters in Florida. In addition to her parents, Lil was preceded in death by her loving husband, Karl Fazenbaker; son, Gary Fazenbaker; sister, Helen Heams; brothers, Bill and Eddie Falk. Lil is survived by her sons, Larry (Leona) Fazenbaker and Karl (Judy) Fazenbaker; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. The Services for Lil will be private due to the current health restrictions. Burial will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Newcomer SW Chapel is assisting the family with services (419)-381-1900. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Home or Bridge Hospice in Lil's memory. To leave a special message for Lil's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.