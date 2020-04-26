Lillian J. "Lil" Fazenbaker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian "Lil" J. Fazenbaker Lillian J. Fazenbaker, age 93, passed away April 24, 2020 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Tiffin, OH. She was born February 21, 1927 in Toledo to Stephen and Viola (Kozlowska) Falk. Lil married Karl Fazenbaker on February 14, 1945. She was employed with the Cornish Containers, Maumee OH as Vice President for more than 25 + years. Lil enjoyed camping, taking day trips with her friends and spending winters in Florida. In addition to her parents, Lil was preceded in death by her loving husband, Karl Fazenbaker; son, Gary Fazenbaker; sister, Helen Heams; brothers, Bill and Eddie Falk. Lil is survived by her sons, Larry (Leona) Fazenbaker and Karl (Judy) Fazenbaker; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. The Services for Lil will be private due to the current health restrictions. Burial will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Newcomer SW Chapel is assisting the family with services (419)-381-1900. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Home or Bridge Hospice in Lil's memory. To leave a special message for Lil's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved