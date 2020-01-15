|
Lillian Kieswether
Lillian Kieswether, age 89, of Maumee, OH, passed away January 9, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born December 20, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio to Martin and Lottie "Lilly" (Lalonde) Troxel. She married the love of her life, Leo M Kieswether Jr, on February 17, 1951. Lillian was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Calvary Bible Chapel, and enjoyed taking her grandchildren with her. She was an avid bowler at Southwyck Lanes, and served as league bookkeeper for many years. Lillian enjoyed playing bunco with her neighbors and was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame Football. She enjoyed spending summers swimming and lounging at their pool, and was known for her homemade bread and rice soup. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, her parents, her brother Larry Troxel, and her sister, Vera Smith. She is survived by her children, Leo M. (Shelly) Kieswether III, Yvonne (Roger) Fey, Annette (Mark) Rich, and Kurt Kieswether; also her 12 grandchildren, Leo IV, Nicholas (Alyssa), Nathan, Jaret, Richard, Jennifer (Ryan), Joshua (Amber), Lindsay, Matthew, Morgan, Alexis, Noah, and 7 great grandchildren, Lilian, Abby, Tyler, Hunter, Jessica, Scarlett, Savannah. Friends may call at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd, Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-8pm, where services will be held Saturday at 10:00am. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020