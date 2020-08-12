Lillian M. LongLillian M. Long, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Lillian was born July 25, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Schneider) Leichty. She was a long time member of Braden River UMC, Bradenton, Florida. Her memberships included: Northwood VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Rossford Eagles #2322, and Moose Lodge #1072, Bradenton, Florida. Lillian is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Janice (Mark) Jones, Carolyn Morelli, Jennifer (Scott) Clark, Thomas Jones, Elizabeth Jones, David Leichty, Gerald (Veronica) Long Jr., Kathleen (Vern) Uricek, Carol (Neal) Webster, Loyd (Janet) Bartholomew, Gregory (Brenda) Long, Valerie Miller, Michael (Heather) McGuire; one sibling, Ralph Leichty and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Melvin and Raymond Leichty.Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park.