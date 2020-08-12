1/1
Lillian M. Long
1936 - 2020
Lillian M. Long, 84, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Lillian was born July 25, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Schneider) Leichty. She was a long time member of Braden River UMC, Bradenton, Florida. Her memberships included: Northwood VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Rossford Eagles #2322, and Moose Lodge #1072, Bradenton, Florida. Lillian is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Janice (Mark) Jones, Carolyn Morelli, Jennifer (Scott) Clark, Thomas Jones, Elizabeth Jones, David Leichty, Gerald (Veronica) Long Jr., Kathleen (Vern) Uricek, Carol (Neal) Webster, Loyd (Janet) Bartholomew, Gregory (Brenda) Long, Valerie Miller, Michael (Heather) McGuire; one sibling, Ralph Leichty and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Melvin and Raymond Leichty.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
4 entries
August 10, 2020
Jennifer, Scott and family,
Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Paul and Lynn Magdich
Lynn Magdich
Friend
August 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love you Lil and praying for you Gerry and family. (((((HUGS)))))
Judy and Ray Colson
Friend
August 9, 2020
RIP Lil, you were a great neighbor back in Toledo. Last time I saw you was at Krogers on Woodville. You were so happy and excited as you were preparing to move to Florida. Hugs to all your kids as they miss their Mom.
Peggy Fodor
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dear Janice and family: Sending condolences to all. May the lifetime memories ease the pain felt now and days to come.
Ann Krulatz Rosmann
Friend
