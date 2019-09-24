|
|
Lillian M. Rossler
Lillian Marie (Strahosky) Rossler passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1929 and was the youngest of four children born to Wasyl and Margaret (Platko) Strahosky.
Lillian graduated from Rossford High School and went to work at the Rossford Ordnance Depot until her marriage to James Rossler, Sr. on June 11, 1955 at St. Rose Church in Perrysburg. James and Lillian had two boys. After the birth of her children Lillian was a stay-at-home mother until her sons went to college at which time, she began working part-time in Student Services at Owens Community College.
Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and had a very strong Catholic faith. Lillian was a life-long member of All Saints Catholic Church, and also attended St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in Rossford. Lil was a strong and capable person who enjoyed life. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, play cards, cook and attend monthly luncheons with neighbors.
Left to cherish the love and memories of Lillian are her loving husband of 64 wonderful years, James Rossler, Sr.; her sons, James (Kelly) Rossler and Michael Rossler; grandchildren, Alexandra (Brent) Monday, Alyssa (Bob) Desmond, Alayna (Justin) Harnden and Gregory Rossler. She had one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Desmond, whom she was elated to spend time with the past 7 months. Lillian also has a great-granddaughter due in February who will be named Lillian Rose Monday. Lil was Godmother to William Verbosky, Janet (Ledik) Verbosky, Luann (Verbosky) Kralovic and Jerry Bowsher, whom she loved very much. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alberta (Strahosky) Kayser and Ann Strahosky and brother, Michael Strahosky.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, from 3 pm until 8 pm. The funeral will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford on Friday, September 27, with mass beginning at 11 am. A luncheon will follow immediately after mass until 1:30 pm and the burial services will be private.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care provided to Lil and the family and to the Sujkowski-Walker Family for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or All Saints Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019