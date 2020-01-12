|
|
Lillian P. Harris
Lillian Paulette Harris, 70, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest of Ohio. She was affectionally known as "Polly" to her family and friends. She was a 1967 graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School where she sung in the Symphonic Choir and played the violin in the orchestra. Lillian loved working with people and in all areas of the medical profession and social service. For many years she worked at Planned Parenthood and as a consumer advocate at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE).
She leaves to cherish her memory 2 sons, Ralph Edward (Jackie) Harris, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ and Carl Jayson Harris of Toledo, OH; sister, Harriet Allen of Columbus, OH; goddaughter, Deborah Nutt of Atlanta, GA; niece, Aisha Allen of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.
Visitation will be Monday 4-6pm at House of Day. Wake and funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 am and 11am at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. James Willis Sr. Officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020