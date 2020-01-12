Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian P. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian P. Harris Obituary
Lillian P. Harris

Lillian Paulette Harris, 70, went home to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest of Ohio. She was affectionally known as "Polly" to her family and friends. She was a 1967 graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School where she sung in the Symphonic Choir and played the violin in the orchestra. Lillian loved working with people and in all areas of the medical profession and social service. For many years she worked at Planned Parenthood and as a consumer advocate at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE).

She leaves to cherish her memory 2 sons, Ralph Edward (Jackie) Harris, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ and Carl Jayson Harris of Toledo, OH; sister, Harriet Allen of Columbus, OH; goddaughter, Deborah Nutt of Atlanta, GA; niece, Aisha Allen of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Visitation will be Monday 4-6pm at House of Day. Wake and funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 am and 11am at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. James Willis Sr. Officiant. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -