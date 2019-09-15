The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation B'nai Israel
Lillian (Greenspoon) Perlman Obituary
Lil Perlman, 92 passed away peacefully on September 13th at Ebeid Hospice with her loving family by her side. She was a member of B'nai Israel Sisterhood, Hadassah, a volunteer at American Cancer Discovery Shop and owned Lou's Place Restaurant until 1975.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Dora, Elsie, Eva, Esther and husbands, Seymour and Irvin. She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; children, Diane (Jim), Sandy and Neil along with Dave's children Arvin (Jan) and Judy (Bob). She had 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at Congregation B'nai Israel Monday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. The family is deeply appreciative for the wonderful care provided by the staff at West Park Place, Sunset House and Ebeid Hospice. Contributions suggested to Congregation B'nai Israel, the or the .

Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
