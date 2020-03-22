Home

Lillian Ruth Scott


1930 - 2020
Lillian Ruth Scott Obituary
Lillian Ruth Scott

Lillian Ruth Scott, age 89, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. She was born on December 10, 1930, in Middlepoint, OH. Lillian retired from Lucas County Children's Services after 22 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Shrider; by her husband, Don T. Scott; and siblings, Richard Shrider and Jean Doyle. Lillian is survived by her children, Dennis Scott, Maralee Davis and Kevin Scott; grandchildren, Luna (Anthony) Hatch, Jessica Davis, and Corey Davis; and great-grandchildren, Marin, Ellis, Aurora, Robert and Fia.

Inurnment will be Private at Ft. Meig's Cemetery at a later date. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the caregivers and staff at Aspen Grove and ProMedica Hospice for all of their love, care and compassion given to Lillian and her family through this time.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.

To leave a special message for Lillian's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
