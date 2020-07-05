Lillian Sims06/08/1940 - 06/30/2020A wonderful woman transitioned from this life to the next. Lillian Marva Sims, affectionately nicknamed "Lady" by her father, was simplistically amazing in every sense of the word and was as kind and generous as anyone you could ever meet. She was fiercely protective of her family and was always present with unwavering support and belief in each. She willingly sacrificed many of her own hopes and dreams to ensure her sons and grandchildren had the very best start in life that she could possibly muster. Her latter years were spent happily surrounded by her precious sister and fellow "golden girl" (Daisy) and the constant visits from her sons, grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed but never ever forgotten.She was preceded in passing by her parents, William and Lillie Mae Sims; sister's Doris Emma Eileen Lois and Willa Dean; and brothers Lorenzo and Carl. Her memory will be cherished by her brothers Harry, Robert, and Melvin, and sister Daisy. She will be lovingly missed by her sons, Kenny (Dorianne) and Kevin; grandchildren, Santia, Quinn, Kendra, Christopher, and Gabrielle; nephew, Brian (who was as dear to her as a son), Cassandra Harris-Skinner and so many others. Funeral Services will be held at the House of Day Funeral Home on July 8th at 10:00 a.m.