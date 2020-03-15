Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Perfecting Church
4609 Glendale Ave.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Perfecting Church
4609 Glendale Ave.
Toledo, OH
Lillian Smith


1938 - 2020
Lillian Smith Obituary
Lillian Smith

02/05/1938 - 03/11/2020

Lillian A. Smith, age 82, was born February 5, 1938 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She peacefully passed away on March 11, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her family. Lillian leaves to cherish her legacy and loving memories to Daughter; Sharon R. Smith, Sons; George Smith III and Douglas C. (Robyn) Smith all of Toledo, Ohio. Sisters; Vivian N. Smith of Tennessee and Doris G. (Leeroy) Meeks of Detroit, Michigan. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wake Services: March 17, 2020 at House of Day Funeral Home from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral Services: March 18, 2020 at Perfecting Church Toledo located 4609 Glendale Ave. at 11a.m. preceded by a 10 a.m. Wake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
