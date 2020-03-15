|
Lillian Smith
02/05/1938 - 03/11/2020
Lillian A. Smith, age 82, was born February 5, 1938 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She peacefully passed away on March 11, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her family. Lillian leaves to cherish her legacy and loving memories to Daughter; Sharon R. Smith, Sons; George Smith III and Douglas C. (Robyn) Smith all of Toledo, Ohio. Sisters; Vivian N. Smith of Tennessee and Doris G. (Leeroy) Meeks of Detroit, Michigan. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wake Services: March 17, 2020 at House of Day Funeral Home from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral Services: March 18, 2020 at Perfecting Church Toledo located 4609 Glendale Ave. at 11a.m. preceded by a 10 a.m. Wake.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020