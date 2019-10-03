Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Lillian Tomes


1927 - 2019
Lillian Tomes Obituary
Lillian Tomes

Lillian "Ann" Kathyrn Tomes, 92, of Valrico, Florida, and formerly of Maumee, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living at Sun City Center, Florida. She was born on May 25, 1927 to John and Katrina (Nemecek) Jiskra. Lillian married John P. Tomes on January 18, 1947 in Toledo; he preceded her in death in 1999.

Ann worked at the former Seaway Foodtown in the Accounting Department. She enjoyed working with her loving sister, Rose Samu, in her early senior years as hostesses at Chris Berman's Supper Club.

Surviving are her children, Kathleen A. (David) Sickles, of Perrysburg, Carol J. (Richard) Fannin, of Plantation, Florida; Robert J. Tomes of Valrico, Florida; and Jonathan A. (Dana) Tomes, of Toledo; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; her sisters, Patricia Miklosko and Rose Samu; brother, John Jiskra and her daughter-in-law, Sandra (Robert) Tomes.

Friends will be received at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, Ohio, 419-666-3121 from 4 to 8pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 where funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Andrew Edwards of Northwest Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.witzlershankfh.com

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019
