Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids
24084 W. 2nd Street
Grand Rapids, OH 43522
419-832-2511
For more information about
Lillian Welch
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids
24084 W. 2nd Street
Grand Rapids, OH 43522
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Wright- Hanneman Funeral Home - Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids
24084 W. 2nd Street
Grand Rapids, OH 43522
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Lillian Welch, 93, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away April 30, 2019. Lillian was born on May 24, 1925 in Grand Rapids. Lillian is survived by her daughter Sue Kerr Welch; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Cliffton "Red" Kerr, Theodore "Ted" Welch; good friend: Edward "Bub" Baumgardner; son Gary Kerr; brothers: Don Wade, Dale Wade; sisters: Eileen Powell, and Gladys Kissner. Lillian worked at the Campbell Soup Company until she retired at age 62 and enjoyed going to the retiree luncheons. She loved to go dancing, and going to Jeepster activities on the weekend with Bub. Lillian was an Auxiliary member of the Alva M. Sidle American Legion Post #232. Visitation for Lillian will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 PM in the Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522. Funeral Services for Lillian will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions in Lillian's honor may be gifted to the or the Alva M. Sidle American Legion Post #232 Ladies Auxiliary.

Wright-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Lillian's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

www.hannemanfh.com

Published in The Blade on May 3, 2019
