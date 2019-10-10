|
Lillie M. Henderson
Lillie M. Henderson died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Lillie was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on April 14, 1930, the youngest child of both late Eugene Adger and Annie James Adger. Her sibling, Grady Adger, preceded her in death.
Lillie graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo. She married Ben S. Henderson on April 14, 1951, and they had one daughter, Andrea. Lillie worked as a secretary for various firms in Toledo. She retired from Sheller-Globe Corporation in 1989. After retirement she re-enrolled at The University of Toledo, and completed a BS Degree in 1997. Lillie has been a member of Warren Church since 1950. She is a member of the Minute Ladies; a former Trustee, she also served as co-chair of the Building Committee for the new church. In 2005-2006, Lillie compiled information, typed and designed "Our History: A Spiritual Legacy," the history book of Warren AME Church. She also completed an updated version 2004-2009. Lillie was a Homework Helper at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (Main Branch) from 2001 to 2015.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Andrea; niece, Joanne Henderson Boone (Morris), of Virginia; and many dear cousins, friends and beloved church family.
A Service of Memorial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:00 am, at Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43604, Dr. Otis Gordon, officiant.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019