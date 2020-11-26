Linda A. Stagner-CherryLinda Ann Stagner-Cherry, age 70, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Linda was born in Toledo, OH, to the late Herbert and Joann Stagner. Linda was blessed to marry her soul mate, Michael Cherry, on July 29, 2014.Linda spent her life as a homemaker and super Mom. There was never an obstacle she couldn't overcome for her children. Linda spent her free time in her garden, enjoying music, collecting frogs, or just somewhere in nature feeding her wildflower soul. Linda loved to travel and visit her family in Layfette, Kentucky. It was there she and her brother would tease each other endlessly or spend hours chatting with her sister.Linda was a hockey super fan and had some of the best times in her life with her prodigal son and daughter from her heart. She also shared a love for NASCAR, Ohio State football and Georgia Bulldogs. She loved her sister's boiled custard and going to her other sisters for pool parties.Although Linda's education was limited, she was book smart and street wise and instilled those values in her children. She made many sacrifices to see that they received the best education possible. Everybody that knew and loved her can share stories of inspiration, loyalty, blunt honesty and the deep impact she made on their lives. She was everyone's best friend and brought the light to every adventure. Linda gave her life to God, loved her faith and church Cedar Creek. In her younger years, she was a Sunday school teacher and in recent years her favorite service was Christmas Eve and singing along to Silent Night.As Grandma Frog, she was fierce in her loyalty, never missing a special day with any of them. All of them had a special bond with her and she was their safe place.Linda is survived by her loving husband, Michael Cherry; children, James, Michael (Sara), Brian, and Lorie Jo; 16 grandchildren; 3 step-children; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 4 siblings; and her beloved, Gizmo.Preceded in her death were her husbands, JR and Steve; grandsons, Jason and Will; daughter-in-law, Christie as well as her beloved, Spike.Linda's last wish was that we celebrate her life and legacy, so please join us Sunday, Nov. 29th, 2020 at Blanchard-Strabler from 1 – 4 pm with a Memorial Service at 3 pm. Flowers and donations can be sent to Blanchard. "When you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance."