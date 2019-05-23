Linda Andrews



Linda Andrews, age 70, of Toledo, passed away peacefully May 20, 2019 in her home. Linda was born April 22, 1949 in Springfield, OH to Arthur and Eileen (Cordonnier) Brust. She worked in retail management for more then 35 years retiring from TJ Maxx in 2017. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events.



In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her loving husband Andy Andrews. She is survived by her children, Rob (Chris)Becker, Melissa (Rick) Kaser, John Andrews; siblings, Arthur Brust, Jr., Mary (Dan) Bentley, Rick (Karen) Brust, Chrysa (Steve) Smedlund, Nancy (Rick)Whitehill; grandchildren, Maddie, Rick, Kyle, Annie, Alyssa, Connor and Ryder and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive guests Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo.



Memorial contributions may be made to a in Linda's memory.



