1/
Linda Ann Jimenez
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ann Jimenez

Linda Ann Jimenez, of Toledo, finished her earthly course on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born August 13, 1952, to Louis and Elena Jimenez in Toledo, OH. The second of eight children, Linda was predeceased by her parents, sister, Lydia Jimenez Peralez, and brother, Ronald Jimenez. Linda is survived by her son, Joseph Jimenez (her Joey); two granddaughters, Raven (Jimenez) Petca and Bella Donna Jimenez; sister, Gloria Jimenez; brothers, Louis Jimenez Jr., Ricardo Jimenez; Raul Jimenez and Roberto Jimenez; special friends, Pat DeCembly, Mary Brennom and Carolyn Barnes; 10 nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Linda was loving, caring and forgiving. Above all, she loved her God Jehovah and was determined to be faithful and loyal. She wanted to help others learn about our heavenly Father and his son, Christ Jesus, so, she became a full-time minister, serving for over 20 years with several Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Toledo. She continued to zealously share her love for Bible truths despite the severity of her illness. Linda will always be remembered for her zest for life, tenacious but generous spirit and warmhearted laughter.

A Memorial Service is scheduled through Zoom, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m.

To send an online condolence please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Zoom
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved