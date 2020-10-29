Linda Ann JimenezLinda Ann Jimenez, of Toledo, finished her earthly course on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born August 13, 1952, to Louis and Elena Jimenez in Toledo, OH. The second of eight children, Linda was predeceased by her parents, sister, Lydia Jimenez Peralez, and brother, Ronald Jimenez. Linda is survived by her son, Joseph Jimenez (her Joey); two granddaughters, Raven (Jimenez) Petca and Bella Donna Jimenez; sister, Gloria Jimenez; brothers, Louis Jimenez Jr., Ricardo Jimenez; Raul Jimenez and Roberto Jimenez; special friends, Pat DeCembly, Mary Brennom and Carolyn Barnes; 10 nieces and nephews, and many friends.Linda was loving, caring and forgiving. Above all, she loved her God Jehovah and was determined to be faithful and loyal. She wanted to help others learn about our heavenly Father and his son, Christ Jesus, so, she became a full-time minister, serving for over 20 years with several Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Toledo. She continued to zealously share her love for Bible truths despite the severity of her illness. Linda will always be remembered for her zest for life, tenacious but generous spirit and warmhearted laughter.A Memorial Service is scheduled through Zoom, October 31, 2020 at 2 p.m.To send an online condolence please visit: