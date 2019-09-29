|
|
Linda Beth Malsch
Linda Beth Malsch, age 76, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 10, 1942 to Kenneth and Betty (Brown) Fought.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Maumee. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019