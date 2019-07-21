Linda (Everett) Blackburn



Linda (Everett) Blackburn passed away July 15, 2019. She had a remarkable attitude during her year long illness, and continued to live life to the fullest. She was born in Dover, Ohio, to Thomas and Willadean Everett on August 27, 1949. Linda lived a carefree life growing up on a dairy farm where she rode and showed horses. She graduated from Tuscarawas High School in 1967.



Linda married Bradley Holmes Blackburn in 1976, and together they traveled the world. Brad encouraged Linda to explore her love of sales. She worked in the television sales industry for 40 years, and spent the last part of her career as the General Sales Manager for WTOL-TV until her retirement in 2015. Upon her retirement, Linda went directly into real estate sales with Sulphur Springs under the wing of her mentor, Barb Jacobs. Linda said she had 2 great careers, but her best love was the job of being a wife, mom, and Gigi. Family was everything to Linda, from family vacations to the Outer Banks, trips to the zoo, playing cards, or watching the kids take their first trip to Jacky's Depot, using money from the "Jacky Jar."



Linda was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Everett. Linda is survived by her husband, Brad; mother, Willadean Everett; children, Lisa (Matt) Dick, Michael (Shelley) Wilkins; grandchildren, Jessie (Drew) Blazsik, Clara and Laura Dick, Max and Kyle Wilkins; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Laura Ann Everett, Randy (Laura) Everett, Patty (Phillip) Farr; as well as cherished nieces, Hannah, Bethany, Eden, and Tiffany.



A special thanks to Linda's angel, Patty, as well as the doctors and staff on floor 7 at C.W. Motts. It was a wonderful life and Linda knew Jesus as her personal savior.



The family will receive guests on August 3, 2019 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, Ohio at 3:00 P.M., with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , The Victory Center, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019