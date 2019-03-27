Linda Bortel



Linda Bortel age 66 of North Toledo passed away March 21 at home surrounded by her family. Linda was born December 19, 1952 in Toledo to Ervin and Stella (Bird) Sharp. After attending Libbey High School, Linda became a State Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at the Goerlich Center and Odyssey Hospice before working at Sacred Heart Home in Oregon where she continued working until 2012 when she had to take medical leave. Linda will be remembered as a sweet caring person who usually had a smile on her face.



Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Dianna Lynch and brother, Ronnie Sharp. Surviving are her sons, Chris and Brett Bortel; brother, Jonnie Sharp; brother in law Joe Lynch; caregivers Denise Moore, Linda Robinson and Helpers Stella Sharp, Nina Lynch and Amanda Sattler.



Linda's Life celebration will begin with visitation Friday March 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in The Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio, (419)-244-4611. Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Martin Billmeier from St. Lucas Lutheran Church officiating. The family thanks Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care and compassion.



