1/
Linda C. Geraldo
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda C. Geraldo

Linda C. Geraldo, 74 formerly of Elmore, OH died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Monclova, OH. She was born September 10, 1946 in Whitesville, WV to the late Millard and Mabel (Aikins) Griffy. On July 12, 1976 she married Dennis Geraldo who preceded her in death June 14, 2013. Linda was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Whether it was and grandchild's activity or a gathering of friends going out to eat, she enjoyed her time with everyone.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie (Dan) Hopfer; grandchildren, Jody Papke, Jamie Papke, and Kindra Papke; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services for Linda will be held privately by the family with burial to be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel has assisted the family. Please consider a charity of the donor's choice for memorial contributions. Friends are asked to share a story or a fond memory with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel Elmore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel Elmore Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved