Linda C. Geraldo
Linda C. Geraldo, 74 formerly of Elmore, OH died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence in Monclova, OH. She was born September 10, 1946 in Whitesville, WV to the late Millard and Mabel (Aikins) Griffy. On July 12, 1976 she married Dennis Geraldo who preceded her in death June 14, 2013. Linda was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Whether it was and grandchild's activity or a gathering of friends going out to eat, she enjoyed her time with everyone.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie (Dan) Hopfer; grandchildren, Jody Papke, Jamie Papke, and Kindra Papke; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Services for Linda will be held privately by the family with burial to be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel has assisted the family. Please consider a charity of the donor's choice
Please consider a charity of the donor's choice for memorial contributions.
