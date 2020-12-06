1/
Linda Cox
Linda Cox

Linda S. Cox, 70, of Wauseon passed away November 25, 2020.

She was born in Archbold, Ohio and was a 1969 graduate of Wauseon High School.

Linda lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for most of her adult life, where she worked in housekeeping at a local hospital. She moved back to Wauseon a few years ago.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Roberta Roose of Archbold, OH, Annette (George) Blissett of Wauseon, OH, Sandy (Scott) Howard of Wauseon, OH., Valerie (David) Skinner of Bryant, AR, and John (Elizabeth) Ruffer of Wauseon, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charles McCubbin III in 1985.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
