Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Linda Darlene Berlin, age 74, of Temperance, MI, passed away at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Jack Sr. and Ruth (Streight) Lashley. Linda was a graduate of Woodward High School and Davis Business College. Her places of employment included Gulf Oil in Houston, TX, Frisch's Restaurant, Woolworth's, and Tiedtke's Department Stores in Toledo. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. A talented artist who excelled at drawing, she was also a wonderful seamstress and dressmaker. She was a member of New Hope (formerly Apostles) Lutheran Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George Berlin Sr.; father, Jack Lashley; and brothers, Jack Lashley Jr. and Samuel Lashley. Surviving are her daughters, Lynette (John) Lester, Stephanie Berlin, Elizabeth Berlin, and Michelle Berlin; son, George (Kelly) Berlin Jr.; mother, Ruth Lashley; grandchildren, George III, Hannah, Sabrina, Tabitha, Gordon, Katy, Jake, Sarah, Ryan, AJ, and Sophia; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Damyan, Gabriella, Jensen, Ava, Carter, and Abigail; and sisters, Elizabeth "Lisa" (Jeff) Smith and Doris (Bob) Kaltenbach.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Beth Huener presiding.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
