Linda Davis HenryLinda Davis Henry, daughter of Delores and Ray Davis. Sr. born December 3, 1950 in Toledo, OH was called to Heaven Friday, September 18, 2020.Linda graduated from J.W. Scott High School and she attended the University of Toledo. She worked for the Toledo Head Start program and Crown Cork and Seal.Linda leaves to cherish her memory her 2 daughters, Brandy Henry and Lenniesha Henry; sisters, Beverly Davis of California, Doris and John Carlton of Tennessee, Jacklyn Davis of California, Irene Davis of California, Roselyn and John Hampton of Toledo, Ohio; brother, Ray, Jr. and (LaQuarta) Davis of California; step-mother, Sandra Davis; special friend, Leslie Green and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Linda was preceded in death by parents, Roy Sr. and Delores Davis; son, Ronald Davis; twin sister, Lynell Davis Mays; husband Leonard Henry, Jr.; brother, Robert Davis; and sister, Dawn Davis Adam.Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Ps 23:4Linda will be deeply missed. Her services will be private.