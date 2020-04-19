Linda E. Blackwood-Perry-Digby 12/31/1951 - 04/16/2020 Linda E. Blackwood-Perry-Digby, age 68, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on December 31, 1951 in Point Place, OH to Betty and Franklin Blackwood. She married Robert Digby on December 29, 1990. Linda was a tax consultant for over 20 years at H&R Block and loved every one of her clients and co-workers! Linda was the most loving and caring woman anyone could ever meet, she treated everyone as her own family! Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Franklin Blackwood Sr.; sister and brother in-law, Cathy and Carl Austin; and brother, Franklin Blackwood Jr. She is survived by her five children, Michelle Perry, Dawn (Ron) Cole, Michael Perry, Floyd Perry, and Chris (Dale) Gatter; her grandchildren, Greg, James (Emily), Tiffany, Carl (Autumn), Brittany (Brandon), David (Jasmine), Nick (Brandon), Jordan, Drew, Sammy, Brenda, Dale, and Ronald Jr. (Sheena); great grandchildren, Jr, Dani, Isaiah, Ava, Brantley, Jayce, Lenah, Adrianna, Maisie, Audrianna, and Atlas; her brothers, Gary (Lisa), Randy (Missy), and Timothy Blackwood; and her brothers and sisters-in-law down south. Funeral services and interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial tributes may be made to Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center. Please share condolences at hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.