Linda E. Blackwood-Perry-Digby
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda E. Blackwood-Perry-Digby 12/31/1951 - 04/16/2020 Linda E. Blackwood-Perry-Digby, age 68, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on December 31, 1951 in Point Place, OH to Betty and Franklin Blackwood. She married Robert Digby on December 29, 1990. Linda was a tax consultant for over 20 years at H&R Block and loved every one of her clients and co-workers! Linda was the most loving and caring woman anyone could ever meet, she treated everyone as her own family! Linda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Franklin Blackwood Sr.; sister and brother in-law, Cathy and Carl Austin; and brother, Franklin Blackwood Jr. She is survived by her five children, Michelle Perry, Dawn (Ron) Cole, Michael Perry, Floyd Perry, and Chris (Dale) Gatter; her grandchildren, Greg, James (Emily), Tiffany, Carl (Autumn), Brittany (Brandon), David (Jasmine), Nick (Brandon), Jordan, Drew, Sammy, Brenda, Dale, and Ronald Jr. (Sheena); great grandchildren, Jr, Dani, Isaiah, Ava, Brantley, Jayce, Lenah, Adrianna, Maisie, Audrianna, and Atlas; her brothers, Gary (Lisa), Randy (Missy), and Timothy Blackwood; and her brothers and sisters-in-law down south. Funeral services and interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial tributes may be made to Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center. Please share condolences at hoeningfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved