Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Linda E. Kranz


Linda E. Kranz Obituary
Linda E. Kranz

Linda E. Kranz, age 67, of Toledo, passed away in her home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1951 to Jack T. and Florence (Dombkowski) Hennessy in Toledo. For over 20 years Linda was a foster parent in Lucas County, giving many children a loving and safe home. She also ran a daycare out of her home for over 35 years. Linda was always helping others and children had a special place in her heart. She enjoyed going to bible study with her Cedar Creek group. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lori Kranz and Shelley Smith and Ryan (Tiffany) Kranz; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m.at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019
