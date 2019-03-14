Linda F. (Kohn) Ruetz



Linda F. Ruetz, age 71, passed away March 12, 2019 from complications with breast cancer. She was born June 27, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Ronald and Gertrude Kohn. Linda was raised in the Beverly area of South Toledo and resided in Whitehouse, Ohio the past 40 years.



Linda graduated from Bowsher High School, attended Bluffton College, and graduated from the University Of Toledo College Of Education. She taught in the Toledo Public Schools, Anthony Wayne Schools, and for more than 28 years in the Otsego School District at Haskins Elementary School. Linda was dedicated to teaching the love of reading to her kindergarten through second grade students which earned her the respect of parents, fellow teachers, and school administrators. Linda was a lifelong Lutheran having been baptized, confirmed, and married at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Toledo; a 15 year member of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, Ohio and then Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, Ohio.



Linda did volunteer work at food banks, women's shelters and assisted with five rebuilding projects for the Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Ministries. She was an accomplished knitter and enjoyed knitting in various groups, learning with and helping other knitters.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Gertrude Kohn. She is survived by her husband Carl of 49 years; son, Andrew (Holly) of Zanesville, Ohio, daughters, Betsy (Kristopher) Schultz of Columbus, Ohio and Katy (Brian) Rippel of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Lucas and Evelyn Ruetz and mother-in-law, Theda Ruetz of Pemberville, Ohio. Also surviving is her brother, Dennis (Judy) Kohn of George Mills, New Hampshire.



Friends will be received Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.



