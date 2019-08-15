|
Linda Harper
Linda R. McGee Harper, 37, passed away, August 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, where she was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Whitmer High School and Lourdes College. Linda worked at Rite Aide as a Pharmacy Technician for many years. She was a member of Glass City Church of Christ.
Her memory is cherished by her daughters, Jazlynn and Jordyn Harper and Kennedy Brown; parents, Valda (Darrell) Whitaker and Dale Smith; Fiancé, Kenneth Brown; siblings, Dara and Darrell, Jr. Whitaker, Dale and Yolanda Redditt, Myeshia and Deonte' Smith; grandparents, Garland Smith, Delores Smith and Richard Trench; aunt & uncle, Linda Sutton and Less(Donella) McGee.
A Wake service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 7-9:00pm, Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00am, preceded by a 10:00am Wake, all services will be held at Glass City Church of Christ 901 Hoag St.; Dr. Robert Birt, Minister.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019