Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glass City Church of Christ
901 Hoag St
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Glass City Church of Christ
901 Hoag St
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Glass City Church of Christ
901 Hoag St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Harper


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Harper Obituary
Linda Harper

Linda R. McGee Harper, 37, passed away, August 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, where she was a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Whitmer High School and Lourdes College. Linda worked at Rite Aide as a Pharmacy Technician for many years. She was a member of Glass City Church of Christ.

Her memory is cherished by her daughters, Jazlynn and Jordyn Harper and Kennedy Brown; parents, Valda (Darrell) Whitaker and Dale Smith; Fiancé, Kenneth Brown; siblings, Dara and Darrell, Jr. Whitaker, Dale and Yolanda Redditt, Myeshia and Deonte' Smith; grandparents, Garland Smith, Delores Smith and Richard Trench; aunt & uncle, Linda Sutton and Less(Donella) McGee.

A Wake service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 7-9:00pm, Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00am, preceded by a 10:00am Wake, all services will be held at Glass City Church of Christ 901 Hoag St.; Dr. Robert Birt, Minister.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now