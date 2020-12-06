1/1
Linda Hart
1948 - 2020
Linda Hart

Linda Gladieux Hart, passed away Sunday November 22, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, to Glen and Dorothy Gladieux. She was a legal secretary for several years until her marriage to David Hart. She then devoted her life to being a wife and mother. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Louis Parish for many years until they closed the church. Linda always felt humbled by the experience. She loved Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers.

Linda is survived by her husband, David; her son, Erik (Dnaie); daughter, Danielle (Russell); and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis; grandparents, Henry and Anna Fleitz Gladieux and too many other relatives to mention.

Linda especially wanted to thank Elizabeth, her home care nurse and the nurses' aides and doctor at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for their kindness and loving care.

Linda will be laid to rest at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Freck Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Humane Society.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
