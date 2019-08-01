|
|
Linda Haynes Engle
Linda Haynes Engle, 70, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, July 29, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Ellsworth and Lillian Haynes (Tyner). Linda received her bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and moved to Chicago, Illinois, and then Winston-Salem after marrying Richard A. Anderson of Toledo, Ohio.
Linda's career was focused on service to others. She served on the board of Salem Montessori School, directed the Soup Kitchen at Samaritan Ministries, worked at Prodigals Community, taught at Forsyth Technical Community College, and served as the bookkeeper of Wake Forest Baptist Church for nearly twenty years. Linda was a devoted grandmother of six and an avid traveler.
Linda is survived by her husband, Edward Engle of Cincinnati, Ohio; her son, Timothy Anderson and his wife Anne Marie of Portland, Oregon; their daughters, May and Margaret Anderson; her daughter, Ashley Powell of Winston-Salem and her husband Lee, and their children, Mackenzie, Addison, Cameron and Lee; her brother, Ronald (Vicki) Haynes of Asheville, North Carolina; her brother, Dennis (Linda) Haynes of Toledo, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service for Linda at Davis Chapel at Wake Forest University at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, with a reception immediately following.
Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019