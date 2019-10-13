|
|
Linda (Dominguez) Helton
Linda (Dominguez) Helton, 70, of Toledo, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Orchard Villa. She was born August 20, 1949 in Toledo, to parents Raimondo and Lillie (Rios) Dominguez. Linda was employed as a retail clerk for more than 30 years with the James Pharmacy before retiring in 2010. Her life was all about her family, they meant the world to her. Linda was a marvelous cook and enjoyed cooking large meals for the family to enjoy. She enjoyed music and playing Bunco with family.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Billy L. Helton; sons, Billy Jr. and Joshua (Laurie) Helton; grandchildren, whom she adored, Christopher (Brooke), Joseph, Dylan, Olivia, and Vanessa; sisters Dora (Jeff) Solly, Patricia (Ralph) Dominguez, and Tammy (George) Molina; brothers, Richard Sr., Richard (Melanie), and Mario (Lisa) Dominguez. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Dominguez.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Sunday, October 13th from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. where Funeral Services will be held Monday the 14th at 11:00 a.m. The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Linda's family would like to thank Becky, Steve, and Tammy, and all the staff at the Orchard Villa Skill Center for their loving care, and Tim of the Ohio Living Hospice for his Spiritual Guidance during this difficult time.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Linda's memory are asked to consider The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
Online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019