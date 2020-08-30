1/1
Linda J. Bruce
1961 - 2020
Linda J. Bruce, age 58, of Toledo, passed away August 26, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born October 25, 1961 in Toledo to James and Catherine (Homan) Lucius. Linda graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1979. She was employed as a Manager/Hair Stylist for over 20 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Linda was a loving mom, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her mom, Linda was also preceded in death by her husbands, Rodger Bruce and Russell Grohowski; sister, Rita Lucius; and step-brother, Vincent Edward Danyi. She is survived by her father, James (Mary) Lucius; daughters, Bonnie Bruce and Jennifer Bruce; grandchildren, Aiden Millhoan, Payton Spain, Dominick Spain, Jocelyn Cooper and Atticus Bruce; siblings, Brenda (Billy) Williams, Robert (Debbie) Lucius, Mary Lucius, Nancy (Stuart) Bayer, Joan Grohowski, William (Jacquelyn) Lucius and Carl (Heather) Lucius; step-brother, Richard (Jennie) Danyi.

The family will receive guests, Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Cancer Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Linda's memory.

To leave a special message for Linda's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Linda was one of the first people I met when I moved to Toledo. She was so kind and patient. I just loved being with her.
Pauline Ely
Friend
