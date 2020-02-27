Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Abiding Word Lutheran Church
17202 Mercer Rd
Bowling Green, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Abiding Word Lutheran Church
17202 Mercer Rd
Bowling Green, OH
Linda J. Heberling


1954 - 2020
Linda J. Heberling Obituary
Linda J. Heberling

Linda J. Heberling, 65, of Toledo, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on February 17, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1954 in Syracuse, NY to Melvin and Jean (Atwell) Weigel. Linda married Fred Heberling on July 16, 1977 and together raised one son, Erik.

Linda graduated from The University of Toledo in 1976 with a degree in Education. She taught in The Toledo Public School system for 26 years as a special education teacher, often traveling between schools and working with many different aged students. She also sang in the choir and taught VBS and Sunday school at many different churches over the years, enjoyed playing card games, taking walks and going on short day trips with her husband.

Apart from serving God, Linda's greatest joy in life was her family and friends. She was a loving mother and faithful wife. She absolutely loved being a grandmother and visited her grandchildren as frequently as possible. Every weekend, if they weren't spending time with family, Linda and her husband were visiting with their friends, as they loved to spend time with people. On the night she passed, she was surrounded by family and friends who read her favorite Bible passages and sang her favorite hymns to usher her home.

Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Fred; son, Erik (Jolie); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachel and Timothy; and brother, Clifford (Marilyn) Weigel.

The funeral service will be at Abiding Word Lutheran Church, 17202 Mercer Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with gathering one-hour prior. The family suggests contributions to Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Linda's memory.

www.reebfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
