Linda Jean Badenhop-Gray
Linda Jean Badenhop, 76, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1943 to Walter and Catherine Gray. Linda enjoyed many different jobs in culinary arts throughout the years, and sharing her love of cooking with family and friends. Linda was a very active volunteer and spent many hours with The Kidney Foundation, Teen Town (Libbey High School), and EnPuzzlement. Linda also cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.
Linda is survived by her children, Lori (Rick) Yant, Roy (Marisela) Badenhop, and Paul Badenhop; grandchildren, Derrick, Jacob, Tyler, Eryn, Logan, Noah, and Austyn; great grandchild, Everett; brothers, Norman (Carolyn) Gray, and Jeff (Linda) Gray and sister, Sue (Will) Moss. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia (Bob) Cairns.
The family is having a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda's name to EnPuzzlement 4400 Moline-Martin, Millbury, Ohio 43447.
