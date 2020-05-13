Linda K. RobinsonJune 21, 1943 - May 10, 2020Linda K. Robinson, 76, of Monroe, MI, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born June 21, 1943, in West Kittanning, PA, she was the daughter of Richard and Rita (Stitt) Lerner. Linda was employed for over 20 years for Sieb Plumbing in Monroe MI. She was a member of the Daughters Auxiliary of the V.F.W., 4843, in Ford City, PA. Linda enjoyed preparing dinners, it was her art in displaying her meals with perfection. She was also an avid reader, but mostly spending time with her children and granddaughter, who she loved so much.Linda is survived by her loving sons, Daniel (Bridget) Winkelspecht and Anthony Winkelspecht; step-father, David Vensel; sister, Rita (R.B.) Arthur, Jr; and granddaughter, Hailey Winkelspecht. Shewas preceded in death by her parents; and step-brothers, Jim and Tom Vensel.Due to COVID-19, services and visitation are private. The family ask in memory of Linda, to listen and reflect on her with a song from James Taylor, her favorite artist or to prepare a meal for a loved one or front line worker. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.