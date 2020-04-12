|
Linda Kaye Sepanski
Linda Kaye Sepanski, loving wife and mother, peacefully passed away on April 3rd, 2020, at the age of 63 after a long struggle with early onset dementia, with her husband by her side.
Linda was born on January 25th, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Shirley Schroeder followed a few years later by her younger sister Cathy. Her father was a homebuilder and as a result Linda grew up with a talent for home design and decorating. She earned her business degree from The University of Toledo in 1980 and became a manager at Jacobson's department store at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo.
On June 26th, 1981, Linda married John Sepanski, Jr. "Jay." Together, the two opened a coffee store in Toledo, The Coffee Mill, that expanded to five stores between Toledo and Cleveland where Linda contributed her love and talent for retail to the business for 22 years. They had two daughters in the early years of the coffee stores who both grew up to be top-notch baristas. She was well-known and loved in the small business community and developed close friendships with employees and other business owners.
Linda was very creative and had a passion for gardening, home decorating and fashion. She was also a very compassionate animal lover and saved many injured baby birds among other animals that she provided temporary shoe-box homes for when in need. Her two favorite pets were her childhood St. Bernard, Jolly and her greatest companion, Ginger, a beautiful Brittany Spaniel who was originally a gift for her young daughters, but who kept Linda company for 17 happy years. Her favorite music was Motown, although her all-time favorite band was The Righteous Brothers. She also loved Christmas movies, designer bargain shopping, decorating extravagantly for every holiday, and spending time in Palm Springs with her family at her parents' home.
Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jay; two daughters, Lauren (Philip) Mangano and Amanda (Patrick Ducey); grandson, Callahan Lee who is due on June 6th; parents, Robert and Shirley Schroeder; her sister, Cathy (Jim) Gates; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family encourages anyone that knew her to think about the many happy memories prior to the onset of dementia. She was a loving and fun person that will be remembered by her family members and friends for all of the enjoyable times spent together. Anyone who knew her will remember her outgoing and friendly personality, even in her last days at her memory care facility where her warmhearted demeanor and uplifting spirit lasted through the memory loss.
A huge thanks to family and friends that have been so supportive and a special thanks to everyone at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community for their thoughtful and loving care of Linda.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northwest Ohio to help fund care, support and research. Linda's family and close friends have been passionately dedicated to raising money for the in her honor since 2016. Donations can be made to the ALZ in the Family walk team for the Toledo Walk to End Alzheimer's. http://bit.ly/ALZdonations
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020