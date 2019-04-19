Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Linda L. Duncan


Linda L. Duncan Obituary
Linda L. Duncan

Linda Lee Duncan, 71, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in the arms of her loving daughter, Theresa. She was born on March 24, 1948, to Jack and Mary Sperry in Toledo, OH. She loved gardening, Bingo, and trips to the Casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, James; grandson, Alex Duncan; and siblings, Edward Sperry and Cynthia Sperry-Kallil.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, James (Daneen) Duncan, Theresa (Carlos) Nunez, Melinda (John) Restivo; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Duncan, Amanda and Alyssa Restivo, Nicholas Duncan; siblings, Judith Sperry, Mike (Irene) Sperry and Mark (Brenda) Sperry.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Burial will follow at Roth Cemetery in Monclova Township. Online condolences may be left at

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2019
