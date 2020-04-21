Linda L. Lahey Linda L. Lahey went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after battling cancer for eight years. She was born on February 18, 1955, to Joseph and Jean Sopko, who are both deceased. Linda is survived by her husband of 25 years, John; two sisters, Mary Ellen Mercer and Nancy Kachenmeister; as well as two brothers, Chris Ottney and Michael Sopko. Additionally she had two daughters, Jen Carpenter and Amy Thomas; three grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Linda had worked at various banking facilities and enjoyed helping others achieve their goals. Most recently she was employed by 5/3rd Bank in Toledo and Cincinnati, and BB & T/Trust Bank in Lumberton, N.C. Linda enjoyed crafting, flea market auctions and working with rescued dogs. She requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the animal rescue of your choice. A private Funeral Mass for the family only will be celebrated on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, Ohio and will be live streamed on the church Facebook page or YouTube channel. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424. www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.