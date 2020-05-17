Linda L. White
1946 - 2020
Linda L. White

Linda L. White, died suddenly on May 12, 2020, at the Emergency Center of Toledo Hospital. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Sept. 9, 1946 to Harold Dean and Josephine (Mancuso) Wilson. An only child, Linda also lived in New Jersey, Texas and Oklahoma, then coming to Rossford, in 1964, when her father was appointed regional manager for ARCO (Oil & Gas).

She graduated from Rossford High School, 1965 and attended BGSU. On Sept. 18, 1971, she married Kenneth I. White, Sr. and on Nov. 27, 1977, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Alieah JoDean White.

Linda was past-president of the Toledo Bar Assoc. Auxiliary (1993-94), a former Toledo Museum of Art Ambassador, and a former part-time volunteer at Flower Hospital. She was an avid reader, gardener, marvelous cook and enjoyed travel in the USA and abroad. Linda and Ken spent several years at Mardi Gras, with their extended family, the Krewe of Bacchus. In addition to being a devoted wife and exceptional mother, both Ken and Alieah think she was the most beautiful person, inside and out, that they have ever known.

She is also survived by her step-daughter, Heidi M. (Michael) Mantel; and four grandchildren, Grace, Michael, Mary and James Mantel, Crown Point, IN; step-son, Kenneth I. (Sherri) White, Jr., Toledo; brother-in-law, William A. White, Sylvania; Joseph Mancuso, uncle; and special friend, Giovana Ferraina, N.Y.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and interment will be private. The family suggests tributes to The American Heart Association, NAMI Greater Toledo or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.

www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
