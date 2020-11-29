1/1
Linda L. Young
1956 - 2020
Linda L. Young

Linda L. (Saar) Young, 64, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, in Toledo.

She was born August 24, 1956, in Toledo, to Charles G. and Joyce E. (Cowden) Saar.

Linda was a loving mother. She loved her four sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings, and to know her, was to love her. She had a big heart that accepted everyone, unconditionally. Linda also loved to cook, and enjoyed having family gatherings and being surrounded by her family, Motown music and Mexican food.

She is survived by her sons, Jason (fiancé Donnia) Young, Danny (Lakeisha) Hamblin, and Kenny Saar; grandchildren, Celina Avalos, Kaylee Hamblin, Josie Carrizales, and Robert Bridges; great grandchildren, Kingston Avalos, McKenzie Williams, and Cambree Williams; and siblings, Danny, Sharon, Cindy, Larry, Jeannie, Helen, Florence, and Doug. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas Young; brother, Charles A. Saar; and companion, Kenneth Hamblin.

A walk through visitation will be held from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit Street, Toledo. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Toledo, Memorial Park.

Due to the continuing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be considered to a charity of the donor's choice.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Toledo, Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
