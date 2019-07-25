Linda Lee (Lieske) James



On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Linda Lee James of Ashburn, Virginia passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Linda was born in Rocky Ridge, Ohio on November 30, 1937 to Herbert and Ruth (Fillmore) Lieske.



Linda had a passion for life. She was an active member of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Centreville, Virginia where she sang in the choir. She loved to work in her garden, cruise around the world with friends, explore new places with her sister and, most especially, country-western line dancing. She had a warm and inviting smile and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, William E. James and her parents Herbert and Ruth Lieske of Toledo, Ohio. She was the loving mother of Kenneth and David James and Deborah LeCroy, all of Clifton, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Marla Lieske of Ashburn,Virginia; granddaughters Julie James-Tymchyn (Jason), Jennifer Brown (Daniel), and Jacqueline James, all of Nashville, TN. She had one grandson, James D. LeCroy of Clifton, Virginia. She also had three great-grandsons Bryce, Bentley, and Dalton, all of Nashville, TN.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in Centreville, Virginia at 10 o'clock AM. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 14640 Soucy Place, Centreville, VA 20120 or to the .



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019