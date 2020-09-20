Linda Leigh (Haring) Feldkamp
04/06/1946 - 09/14/2020
Linda Leigh (Haring) Feldkamp, 74, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Linda was born April 6, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Lester and Gladys (Bacome) Haring. She married David L. Feldkamp on June 16, 1966 and they shared 41 years together until he passed away in 2007.
Linda worked as a respiratory therapist at Flower Hospital for many years and retired in 2013. She had a great sense of humor and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and especially her cat, Winston.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda (David) Meyers and Allison (Todd) DeBruin; and grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Meyers and Isaac and India DeBruin. Along with her husband, David she was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life for Linda will be held at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Toledo Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Linda's name. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
.