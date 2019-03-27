The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Interment
Following Services
Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Linda Lou Smith


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Lou Smith Obituary
Linda Lou Smith

Linda Lou Smith passed away March 25, 2019 in Angola, IN at the age of 69. Linda was born May 17, 1949 in Toledo, OH, daughter of the late Richard & Annabelle Fuelling. Linda graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1967 and pursued a career in insurance. She worked in the industry for over 30 years. Linda enjoyed camping at Manapogo Park and served as their activity director for many years. She also enjoyed bingo nights and spending quality time with her new grandbaby, Amelia. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dave; children, Melissa (David) and Jason; grandchild, Amelia; brother, James (Carol). Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard, as well as several aunts, uncles, and nephews. Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 - 8pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 12pm. Interment will immediately follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Visiting Nurse in Ft. Wayne, IN. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
