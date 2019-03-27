Linda Lou Smith



Linda Lou Smith passed away March 25, 2019 in Angola, IN at the age of 69. Linda was born May 17, 1949 in Toledo, OH, daughter of the late Richard & Annabelle Fuelling. Linda graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1967 and pursued a career in insurance. She worked in the industry for over 30 years. Linda enjoyed camping at Manapogo Park and served as their activity director for many years. She also enjoyed bingo nights and spending quality time with her new grandbaby, Amelia. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dave; children, Melissa (David) and Jason; grandchild, Amelia; brother, James (Carol). Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard, as well as several aunts, uncles, and nephews. Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2 - 8pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 12pm. Interment will immediately follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Visiting Nurse in Ft. Wayne, IN. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019