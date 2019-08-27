Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wilhelm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lou (Osborne) Wilhelm


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Lou (Osborne) Wilhelm Obituary
Linda Lou (Osborne) Wilhelm

Linda Lou Wilhelm, 77, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Genoa Care Center. She was born on December 23, 1941 in Ameagle, West Virginia to Johnny and Christine Osborne. Linda worked with her husband, Marvin on the farm for many years. They enjoyed their winter trips to Florida. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed bowling, fishing and gambling. She will be dearly missed.

Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marvin Wilhelm; sons, Johnny (Melody) Wilhelm and Rodney Wilhelm; step-children, Larry (Nancy) Wilhelm and Sandy (Denny) Nissen; grandchildren, Johnny, Crystal, Tyler, Cindi (Steve), Rodney (Cheyenne), Madison and Shawna; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Fondessy; sister-in-law, Sydney Easton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Douglas.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Allen Twp. Cemetery in Williston. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jerusalem Twp. Fire Dept. Association, ProMedica Hospice or the Donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now