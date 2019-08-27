|
|
Linda Lou (Osborne) Wilhelm
Linda Lou Wilhelm, 77, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Genoa Care Center. She was born on December 23, 1941 in Ameagle, West Virginia to Johnny and Christine Osborne. Linda worked with her husband, Marvin on the farm for many years. They enjoyed their winter trips to Florida. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed bowling, fishing and gambling. She will be dearly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marvin Wilhelm; sons, Johnny (Melody) Wilhelm and Rodney Wilhelm; step-children, Larry (Nancy) Wilhelm and Sandy (Denny) Nissen; grandchildren, Johnny, Crystal, Tyler, Cindi (Steve), Rodney (Cheyenne), Madison and Shawna; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Fondessy; sister-in-law, Sydney Easton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Douglas.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Allen Twp. Cemetery in Williston. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jerusalem Twp. Fire Dept. Association, ProMedica Hospice or the Donor's choice.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019