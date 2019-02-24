Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Linda Louise (Switzer) Manfadini


1948 - 2019
Linda Louise (Switzer) Manfadini Obituary
Linda Louise (Switzer) Manfadini

Linda passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital with family by her side, loving her, holding her hand, and guiding her to the other side on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born October 8, 1948 to the late Stanley Switzer and Mary (DiDomenico) Ball in Chicago, IL. She was born and raised in Chicago and one of her proudest moments was earning her Associates Degree in computer programming later in life. Linda loved all animals, all species (except bugs) and made a forever home for many strays over the years. No matter how little money she had, she always donated to the ASPCA. Her hobbies included writing poetry, reading and painting. Linda loved her family very much and especially loved when everyone gathered together for the holidays and birthdays.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Lonnie Horsley. Linda is survived by her sister, Lisa Rocklin; two daughters, Deborah Cutcher and Laura (Ben) Thomas; grandchildren, Robert (Jessica) Schlieman, Joseph Schlieman, Breanne (Charles) Mims, Annemarie Thomas and Julia Thomas; great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Harper Mims and Wesley Schlieman; brother-in-law, Dave Horsley; nieces and nephews, Dean Horsley, Dawn Gray, Heather Abernathy and Nichole Zimmerman.

Forever in our hearts, the family will receive guests on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1 – 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ASPCA.

To leave a special message for Linda's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
