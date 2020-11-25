Linda M. (Grossheim) BehnfeldtLinda M. (Grossheim) Behnfeldt passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born at home in Monclova, Ohio to the late Herman and Daisy (Barnes) Grossheim on February 26, 1940. Linda graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1958, and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was employed by the Jobst Company for 30 years, and later worked for her son's company, Trainco, for 7 years.Left to cherish Linda's memory is her husband, of 37 years, Donald H. Behnfeldt; daughter, Sheryl (Dave) Turco; sons, Kenneth Neil Howell of Kingman, Arizona and David B. Howell of Toledo, Ohio; grandson, Attorney Randall (Deanna) Turco; granddaughter, Jessica (Steve) Kite; great-grandsons, Karter, Konner, and Karson Kite, and Fitzgerald Turco; sisters, Doris Currier, Erma Bauer, Pam Kohlenberg; and brother, Kim Grossheim; step-children, Karen (John) Kurtz, Kim (Chuck) Plymale, Ray Behnfeldt, and Don J. (Caroline) Behnfeldt; 9 step-great-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her step-mother, Ruth Grossheim; and special grandmother, Pauline Grossheim.Services for Linda on Saturday, are private. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories with Linda's family please visit our website.