|
|
Linda M. Schneider
Linda M. Schneider, 60, of Martin, OH, passed away February 5, 2020, when the Lord called her from her courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Northwood, Ohio, on June 19, 1959, to Eugene and Rachel (Hamblin) Rogers. Linda graduated from Lake High School in 1977. She loved trips to the Smokies, going for walks in the neighborhood and parks, shopping and gardening. Above all, the most important thing to Linda was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and family.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Schneider; children, Kelly, Danny, Jennifer, Lyssa and Matt; mother, Rachel Rogers; grandchildren, Jon, Kate, Moriah, Aaron, Grace, Derek, Emma, Layla, Papi, Bella, Star and Ares; and siblings, Darrell and Richard. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., Millbury, OH 43447, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, February 10, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020