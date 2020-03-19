|
Linda Mae Lovell
Linda Mae Lovell, 71, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Oregon Healthcare Center. She was born on August 22, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Virginia Jacobs. Linda was a 1964 graduate of Clay High School. She worked as a civil servant for the 180th Air National Guard for 39 ½ years.
Linda is survived by her children, Robert Lovell, Michael Lovell and Julie Lovell; grandchildren, Alexis Lovell, Robert Lovell, Alexander Lovell, Tiffany Lovell and Brittany Lovell; 4 great-grandchildren and her brother, Ken (Crystal) Skaggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, David Lovell.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Freck Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with services. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020