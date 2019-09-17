|
|
(News story) Linda Mae Penn, a renowned naturalist educator, environmentalist, conservationist, and author who was nationally acclaimed as an expert in butterflies and was fondly known as the "Butterfly Lady," died Sept. 10 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 80.
She died of pancreatobiliary cancer, her daughter, Deanna McComish, said.
Mrs. Penn retired from Lourdes Life Lab at Lourdes College in 2012 when she was 75, after 24 years as the program coordinator. She then volunteered for three years as a naturalist educator, teaching children of different ages at area schools, with every talk geared toward a specific age group. She also instructed area school teachers on how to teach environmental science using a hands-on approach with insects, birds, and mammals.
Before that she taught in the 1980s at what now is the Toledo Botanical Garden. There she ran a nature education program for about 10 years, during which time she also taught interdisciplinary science in the enrichment program at the University of Toledo for several years.
Prior to that, Mrs. Penn taught nature appreciation to 3, 4, and 5-year-olds in hands-on programs at Fairgreen Parent Co-Op Preschool in West Toledo from 1971 through the early 1980s.
"It was there that her love of nature and nurturing young minds began to flourish," her daughter said.
It was also then that she started writing books and "life science" songs that Kerry Patrick Clark, a folk artist from Maumee, put to music and that went with her curriculum.
In the 1970s, Mrs. Penn co-produced multiple tapes and CDs, including those done in collaboration with Kerry Clark. She also helped produce sing-along science tapes in the 1980s and 1990s.
She received multiple awards for her achievements as a teacher, leader, environmentalist, and conservationist, including the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History's 1988 Nature Educator of the Year Award and the 2008 Conservation Educator of the Year Award given by the League of Ohio Sportsmen, which is the official Ohio affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation.
Wrote The Blade in a 1984 story titled Classroom Full of Butterflies: "Linda Penn lives with butterflies. It all began when one of her four children brought home a science project that required a Monarch butterfly. That search several years ago evolved into a passion that has brought a better understanding of science not only to her children, but to children in the Toledo area and around the country... She now spends most of her time teaching the basics of science, especially about the butterflies and moths."
By then Mrs. Penn had also written multiple books about nature, geared for children.
"I believe in the cause, that science needs to be encouraged when children are young and curious. We're born scientists interested in everything around us, but the butterfly is my enticement to the children," she told The Blade at the time.
Her daughter said monarch butterflies were released during a celebration of life ceremony Monday and will also be released during funeral services and the funeral, to symbolize the lives Mrs. Penn had touched through her education efforts.
Six of her books were published by Good Apple Inc., of Carthage, Ill. By 1984, they were in use by elementary school teachers around the country, with about 85,000 sold at the time.
The books, all under the title "Young Scientists Explore," deal with nature, butterflies and moths, insects, seasons, animals and life in air, land, and water.
"She was passionate, highly energetic, unstoppable, faithful, humble, and one of a kind. She was a unique, special lady. She had many talents. And she was very faith-driven. And that's what drove her love of nature – her appreciation and understanding that it is all God's world," her daughter said.
Mrs. Penn also consulted with Duke and Martha Wheeler before they opened the Butterfly House in Whitehouse, Ohio in 2000.
But she was especially proud of being one of three co-founders of the Science Alliance for Valuing the Environment, (S.A.V.E.) Inc., her daughter said.
"She was a genius. She could teach, she could write, she could sing, she good write poetry and songs," said Sylvania Franciscan Sister Rosine Sobczak, a S.A.V.E. co-founder who was the director of Lourdes Life Lab when Mrs. Penn was the program coordinator.
"And she was just excellent in everything she did. If she was going to do a program, it was going to be perfect. She was very versatile and she was able to handle programs for any age group, from toddler to seniors," Sister Rosine said.
Mrs. Penn was born Oct. 23 1938 in Toledo to Dorothy and Maurice Dietsch.
In 1956, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy and later took classes at the University of Toledo, mostly in mathematics.
While a student at UT, she also worked as a statistical analyst at Owens Illinois.
In 1960, she married Curtis Penn; they raised four children together. He died in 2016.
Mrs. Penn was a longtime member of Christ the King Church, where she edited the church newspaper and ran the Sunday school program for many years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Beth Joseph.
Surviving are her daughter, Deanna McComish; sons, Mike and John Penn; brothers, Dick and Bill Dietsch; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, where a memorial Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes the Linda Penn Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Castillo Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 17, 2019