Linda Marie AttawayLinda Marie Attaway, age 72, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 6, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Ollie and Dorothy (Kujawa) Grzechowiak. Linda was employed as a payroll clerk in the Lucas County Commissioners Office, and as a billing coordinator for Vein Solutions, retiring in 2002. She was a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Toledo, OH and St. Basil the Great Catholic Church in Brecksville, OH. Linda loved dancing the Polka and was a member of the Toledo Area Polka Society. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Society.Linda is survived by her children, Joe Racz, Dawn Adams, David (Beth) Racz, and Ashley Racz; grandchildren, Brittany O'Connell, Alex Racz, Austin Racz, Blake Adams, Keira Racz, and Zach Racz; great-grandchildren, Eli and Charlotte O'Connell; sister, Annette Grzechowiak; and cousin, Ken Kotas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Dziadz and Busia, Joseph and Verna Kujawa; and granddaughter, Bridgette Racz.Services for Linda will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.